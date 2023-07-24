Hunter Biden and cocaine? ‘Let it go’
Nick McNulty must have been the one to send the cocaine to the White House. It’s silly to say it was Joe Biden’s, who is the President. If he meant Hunter Biden that’s already over with. Let it go!
Phylis Watson Methuen
Cocaine at White House versus Jan. 6 at Capitol
Yikes, Mr. McNutly makes me laugh almost daily. He compares surveillance footage identifying insurrectionists at the Capitol to cocaine getting into the White House undetected. Does he think it was a human sized package? Does he think it has a face? Hard to understand that kind of “reasoning.”
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Takes years to eradicate inequality
As President Johnson so clearly stated in 1965 when he issued his Affirmative Action Executive Order regarding employment and college admissions in our country, “You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains ... bring him up to the starting line of a race, and then say, ‘You are free to compete with all the others,’ and believe that you have been completely fair.” LBJ’s commentary is as true now as in 1965 because it takes more than a couple of generations to eradicate the chains of inequality produced by 240 years of slavery followed by 100 years of segregation given how entrenched these racially based inequalities remain in our country.
Bob Pokress Andover
Kennedy Jr. a loose cannon
The juxtaposition of another brilliant article by William Kolbe concerning the tainted less-than Supreme Court and lack of leadership (Chief Justice Roberts) to condemn the offensive actions by Alito and Thomas. This followed by a letter from Mr. Anthony of Plaistow concerning the testimony by Robert Kennedy Jr. His Father is turning in his grave and his cousins have spoken out strongly against this anti-vaxxer. Even his wife complained about his comparisons to Anne Frank. He is a loose cannon being used by the far right wing. I declare myself “woke” thankfully, but Marxist? Is he kidding. What a ridiculous trope used by the uninformed.
Sandra Brown Merrimac
Kerry a ‘climate clown’
How is it John Kerry is an unconfirmed imaginary viceroy of a make believe problem with a $16.7 million annual budget, a 45 member staff (all of whose identities are not publicly known to our government) flying around the world in private jets brokering bad-faith deals on behalf of our government? Where is the Congressional oversight? Why is this climate clown being funded by our taxes and making costly concessions to our adversaries on our behalf? Congress, stop the madness.
Nick McNulty WIndham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.