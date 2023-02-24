Biden a ‘no-show’ in Ohio
The real president of the United States of America showed up in East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday. Shame on the Biden administration.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
Recent post about Trump ‘off-base’
Micheal O’Neill’s recent post is so off base. The country is better under Trump? He lied about losing the election, instigated the January 6 resurrection, and was a laughingstock whenever he opened his mouth. His nepotism with his sons, daughter, son- in-law, and even daughter-in-law was the worst our country has ever witnessed. President Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are a breath of fresh air!
Phylis Watson Methuen
Commented
