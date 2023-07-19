John Kerry not a climate expert
In 2004 CNBC reported that John Kerry and his wife own five homes worth $33 million. He expects us to “reduce our carbon footprint” as he flies around the world in his private jet. This is the same person that docked his yacht in Rhode Island to avoid paying taxes to this state. John Kerry is a politician not a climate expert.
Jeff Martineau Methuen
Cocaine in White House was Joe Biden’s
Wow, what a total snow job, pun intended. A person gets a bag of cocaine past Secret Service screeners into the White House — the most secure and photographed building in the world — and the investigation is closed within a week with no findings, the Secret Service looking like the cops looking into Jerry Seinfeld’s stolen car. Clearly it was Joe Biden’s cocaine, and clearly the Secret Service is the latest part of our government compromised, corrupted, and besmirched on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. Cue “Fortunate Son”...
Nick McNulty WIndham
