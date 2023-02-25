Workers fired as federal COVID response
Which federal workers is Bob Pokress thanking for their COVID response, the first responders, soldiers, stevedores, teachers and air traffic controllers that were fired from their jobs, creating and/or exacerbating supply chain, economic, social, air travel, education system and health care disasters?
Or the ones behind the ham-fisted COVID policies that mandated firing them?
People still defending the failed Democrat COVID response of 2020-21 are like Japanese soldiers firing their rifles at planes passing over their atolls in 1946.
Nick McNulty
Windham, N.H.
Private schools handled COVID
How to create a mental health crisis among children: Shut down the public schools for a virus that miraculously spared staff and children in private and parochial schools for over a year.
Rich Fitzgerald
Salem, N.H.
Trump did ‘good,’ Biden’s a ‘disaster’
Sandra Brown in her rebuttal to my Sound Off stated Trump was destructive to our country. She should see the good Trump did for our country.
Ukraine would never have been invaded, we would have lower gas and food costs, the border would be secure, etc.
Biden has done nothing to stop the influx of drugs and immigrants and his withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster.
I could go on but she should look it up.
Michael O’Neill
Haverhill
