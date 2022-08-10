Pick ‘fresh face’ for senate
The Merrimack Valley has a unique opportunity to elect a fresh face to the senate. Why elect a tired old candidate like Pavel Payano who has been rejected twice for that position when we can elect someone with new ideas and energy to represent us?
Methuen is an ‘embarrassment’
Methuen taxes have increased. We are getting less and less services provided to us. There is an increased charge for taking unwanted articles to the city dump. The regular maintenance of our parks and city streets and the overgrowth of weeds is horrible. It’s an embarrassment to the city.
Democrats 'batting .1000'
I believe Democrats. More federal spending will reduce inflation, just as nationalizing healthcare made it more "affordable" and releasing criminals back onto the street without bail has made our street's safer. They are batting .1000.
Chasers plan in Salem a 'horror show'
Chasers going into the old Kmart in Salem will be a horror show. They want to have a crosswalk for employees to go across Veterans Parkway? Do you realize what that will do for people coming through the Rte. 28 intersection? Let's see how many get killed.
Trump's a billionaire?
Isn't it interesting that Trump is a billionaire and yet he wants his fellow Republicans to donate to his legal defense fund? It makes you wonder where all of his money went. Is he really a billionaire?
MAGA supporters 'undermining democracy'
Lost” Secret Service text messages during the January insurrection; bungled Homeland Security “attempts” to recover them; and similar disappearances of pertinent text messages of key #45 inner staff …hmmm? No need for Russian interference. MAGA supporters are sufficient to undermine the rule of law and our democracy!
CPAC speakers 'not a way for USA'
The people talking at the recent CPAC meeting this past week -- Trump, Cruz, Greene and Orban -- want to lead this country to the sewer. Watch the movie Fahrenheit 451 or the Hand Maidens Tale. A lot of what CPAC said holds true in these movies. Not a way for USA.
Republicans 'greedy' over insulin cap
Well the Republicans show their true colors again and voted against the insulin bill capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. Makes you wonder how many people will die so they can get their payoffs from big phama. God bless the Republicans and their greedy ways.
Nettle School setting a good example
Progress at the Nettle School is commendable! Even if kids are not academic standouts, if they learn to follow rules, don't get in fights, respect teachers, we have done our job. Perhaps other schools could come to the Nettle and see how they got behavior under control like the Hunking.
Challenging elections requires proof
It has always been possible for US political candidates to challenge election results, but our system requires proof and following the law. It’s good to keep improving our elections to make them more fair, equal, and transparent, but not just to stack the deck against a particular segment of voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.