Trump a ‘Narcissistic Dumpster fire’
When are the MAGA maniacs going to admit to themselves that Donald Trump is a Dumpster fire, a Narcissistic serial liar and a grifter. He raises money on the backs of the MAGA crowd to fund all his legal troubles. The country will be well-served once he is indicted.
Venezuelan migrants are causing crime here
To all you bleeding hearts that think we should let these poor migrants into this country, Venezuela is now emptying its prisons and sending them all up here. You can’t turn on the news now without seeing crime everywhere. Serious crimes. The liberals are responsible for this! No one else!
Biden doing damage to U.S.
Since Biden took office our retirement savings are down 14%. This doesn’t even take into account how less our money buys. But let’s keep with the open border policies so our hard-earned money can support and pay for more. I can’t believe the damage he has done.
Trump blames everyone but Trump
Donald Trump wants to blame a corrupt FBI, inattentive banks and politics for his troubles. Anyone but himself — a fraudster of the first order. All this while his friend Putin has his own meltdown. Trump probably still thinks Putin is a great guy.
Trump faces perjury charges, jail time
Trump’s superpower is relentless manufacture of untruth. That’s effective in media culture because of the resources required to verify claims, the system gets overwhelmed. Much harder to pull off under judicial process with those nasty oaths and rules backed up by perjury laws, jail time, and disbarment.
N.H. Republican candidates are ‘embarrassment’
Congratulations to N.H. for putting forth extreme MAGA whackos, who say the election was stolen, Democrats are cheaters, abortion isn’t a right for women, lie that CRT is being taught in schools, and we should all be Christians. “Marjorie Taylor” Leavitt and “Pillowguy” Bolduc are a huge embarrassment to N.H.
Drug dealers ‘taking over’
Great downtown looks good Mayor. Now can we add more police to get the drug dealers who are taking over our apartment buildings?
Tribune ‘gouging’ subscribers
The Eagle-Tribune has monopolized local news pricing. For a monthly subscription to the Tribune I can get a monthly subscription to the Boston Globe, New York Time, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and have money left over to fund my lottery habit. Customers of Tribune are being price gouged.
Riverside Drive a ‘race track’
Riverside Drive in Methuen is like living on the median strip of Rte. 93 now that they have resurfaced it. It will be like living in the front row of the NASCAR race track in N.H.
