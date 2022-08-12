Challenging elections requires proof
It has always been possible for US political candidates to challenge election results, but our system requires proof and following the law. It’s good to keep improving our elections to make them more fair, equal, and transparent, but not just to stack the deck against a particular segment of voters.
Leave Tom Cruise alone
Everyone likes to criticize Tom Cruise and how he acts on his sets, on Oprah’s couch, or in his personal life. Then his movies come out, and — with very few exceptions — the on-screen results are excellent, like Maverick, currently breaking all-time global records in theaters. So maybe the peanut gallery can be quiet for a change and just enjoy the final product, get off Tom’s back and never mind how the sausage is being made.
Thanks Methuen for Purple Heart ceremony
Thank you to the Methuen VFW Post for honoring the Purple Heart recipients and their families. Thank you to Councilor Jessica Finnichiaro for attending and bringing refreshments. It was a small but lovely ceremony.
Disaster would follow Trump reelection
If 1/6/21 wasn’t your red line, then you don’t have a red line. Which means many horrors from history are on the table in a second term. The corruption of places like Iraq, Kazakhstan, Russia, etc., will be nothing compared to what would happen here if Trump were elected again.
YMCA donation bins ‘unsanitary, unsightly’
Clothing donation bins at the YMCA in Methuen are overflowing, unsanitary and unsightly. I have tried contacting the mayor’s office on more than five occasions. I always get a pleasant hello but have yet been able to reach the mayor.
‘Fat cat Republicans’ pay less on stock trades
Last Friday U.S. Senate Republicans killed a vote to have huge investors pay the same taxes as you on stock trades. You pay more. The fat cat Republicans pay less. No surprise. They grab with both hands and you suck wind.
Thank you Elmwood Cemetery workers
We buried our sister Friday. To the wonderful hard workers at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen: Thank you so much for making everything so beautiful. Your kindness and compassion made such a difficult day a little easier. Thank you so much and God bless you. You are greatly appreciated.
Where’s proof that Trump’s a liar?
To ‘Trump’s a liar:’ Well there’s another idiot that says Trump’s a liar and a racist! Where’s your proof? They all say that, but where’s the proof? This country is going to hell in a hand basket quick! And why is that? Oh yeah, Biden is president! Wake up!
