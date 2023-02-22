Kamala is worse than Joe

I think the only reason Biden hasn’t been impeached yet for his total incompetence is that Kamala is as bad or worse than he is. This country was in much better shape under Trump.

Michael O’Neill Haverhill

EPA finally arrives

A bunch of EPA officials finally showing up in East Palestine Ohio and drinking glasses of tap water on camera reminds me of then Gov. Bill Weld jumping into the oily Charles River in 1996. Come on in, the water is fine!

Nick McNulty Windham, N.H.

Hand-counting ballots like hand-counting money

To the people of Salem and Sandown N.H.: Do you really think going back to “hand counting “ election ballots will change or solve anything?

If I was to give each of you $17,000 (number of voters in federal elections) in $1 bills, would you want 10-15 people you don’t know to count them or have the automatic counter at your bank do it?

Tom Riley Bradford

Scott Kerman not funny

Just wondering: It’s been a few months now — when will Scott Kerman be, you know, funny?

Dom Feroce Windham, N.H.

