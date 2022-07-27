Time for a change in NH
Maggie Hassan is a joke! She has voted for all of Biden’s policies that have destroyed our economy. Her claims of bipartisanship is an insult to voters! Let’s make sure we go around the world begging for oil versus getting it right here. It’s time for a change NH!
Liar denier take spaceship home
To the person who said that Trump never lied: Dude, what strange planet did you come from? Get back into your spaceship and go home!
Trump is ‘second Hitler’
I’m a 71-year-old Republican. But after the insurrection and the January 6th panel bringing everything to light, is there anyone really stupid enough to vote for Trump again? He is, very seriously the second coming of Hitler. Let there be no doubt.
Trump lied, derelict in duty
If anyone watched the hearing last night they would know that Trump lied about a false election and he was derelict in his oath to the office of the President. The person who said Trump never lied is living in a fantasy world.
This paper ‘has changed’
So your paper has half a page next to obituary about the Jan. 6 probe. But Biden having COVID is just a small block bottom of a page. Um, think President Trump’s positive press was a lot more. Ridiculous how this paper has changed!
GOP ‘a menace’ to democracy
The GOP’s denial about the testimony from Trump’s own followers proves that any conservative who cares about the future of the constitutional order must face the reality that the Republican Party has become a menace to the Constitution and our system of government.
Legislature is ‘dangerous’ too
Are you kidding me? Gov. Baker wants to keep child rapists in jail until trial but the Democratic Legislature decided they are not dangerous and should be allowed to walk free? These people should be voted out of office for they are dangerous!
Parole board let murderer go free?
So a man invades a home, murders a 7-year-old child, hides out for 7 years and is finally brought to justice and is given 10 life sentences. Now the parole board decides he is suitable for parole! I hope he takes up residence in their neighborhood!
‘Slap in the face’ ruling
Only in Massachusetts can you get convicted and given 10 life sentences and still you get paroled. Someone did their job and got this scum off the street and a liberal judge granted him parole. What a slap in the face that is to the citizens of the Commonwealth.
Liberals have ‘head in the sand’
To the big lie: Here we go again — another liberal with his head in the sand! Where are these lies you’re all babbling about? As far as fraud it’s already been proven more than once! Just the fact that idiot Biden got elected should speak volumes!
More guns is good policy
To ‘count on it’: If there were more instances like this it would slow down. No one would know who had a gun and less apt to take chances. However there will always be the deranged! The more responsible people with guns the less thugs and idiots there will be!
