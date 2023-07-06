Sound Off comments on the mark
The comments about AM/FM radio divide into uneducated militant conservative christian (small ‘c’) and FM educated, religiously tolerant, diverse FM by Kim Casey were so insightful I wondered if it was Sound Off. Be it Mr. or Ms. (Kim is unisex name), her comments were so good. AM radio is mostly a waste of good air time. Much of it is Rush Limbaughesq: white, Trumpy, faux Christian ranting. WBZ 1030 is the only AM news remaining.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Loan relief would be progress
Student loan relief is not free college. It would have provided some relief to low income students. Some say it is not fair to those who paid, but they will also pay, just with some assistance, It is like saying it is not fair of us to make a better living than our ancesters. The whole point is to make things better, not to continue the difficulties of the past.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Why, Joe? Why?
I don’t care if a orangutan from an old Clint Eastwood is in the White House as long as the country is going in the right direction like it was six years ago. The House Speaker should ask our President for one hour of his time for a live debate on the channel Joe can choose. Three questions. the Speaker picks one Joe picks two. The Republicans are at fault for the student loans. Tell me why are the Republicans at fault for the ruling on the student relief? Joe just one hour of your time for a debate. Scared?
Dan Morrison Haverhill
