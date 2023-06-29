Trumpers ‘dense, stupid, uneducated’
The recent foul rainy weather has taken a toll upon Trumper Paul Sparta of Methuen. He writes something about asking Trump for forgiveness and you will be free. The things Trumpers write keep leading me to think they are not real peopl, but just put their names to their ape-like comments. Perhaps Sparta thinks Jan 6 violence was fake and the people all actors. Dense, thick-headed, stubborn, stupid, uneducated, know-it-alls — all apply to Trumpers
Kim Casey Haverhill
Keep your eye on the real problem
Xenakis on tbe Bidens’ back still? Hunter got caught, apologized, paid his taxes and fine. The gun charge was for lying on a permit form. Two IRS agents think he should have been charged more harshly. How many IRS agents would like GOP cheats like POTUS 45 to pay their taxes? Ted, blind eye on the big picture. Hunter had addictions, is recovering and that is admirable. His father can be proud without your permission.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Bridge out of commission
Is it really a great idea to open 290 housing units along the river when a major bridge nearby will be replaced. I hope they all plan on using the trains.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.