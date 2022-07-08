Fireworks plan makes no sense
Methuen-powers-that-be are closing entrance and exit ramps off Rte. 213 for fireworks. Impressive move. Instead of moving it back to the park by the Merrimack River where peace prevailed they choose to mess up traffic! Yup makes mega sense ... not!!
‘What have we become?’
It used to be women were very conscious about the possibility of getting pregnant outside of marriage if they weren’t careful. Men although “animals” by nature also knew the consequences of being stupid. Then comes sexual “freedom.” Women didn’t have to care and men were allowed to be the animals nature intended! Now babies are just temporary extra body parts for women to be disposed of at will. God! What have we become?
Dead fish wrapped in newspaper
Witness tampering was why the January 6 Committee held a “surprise” hearing last week to hear from Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to Trump’s Chief of Staff. She received two threats concerning her upcoming testimony. One warned her to “protect who I need to protect.” The other reminded her, “He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.” I guess they didn’t want her to find a dead fish wrapped in newspaper on her doorstep.
Hedgehog Park is ours!
This is Sunday July 3rd around 5:45 p.m. I just drove by Hedgehog Park in Salem, N.H. There were at least 50 cars in the parking lot and also parked between Do Not Park Between Signs on the road. They were all from Massachusetts. Why aren’t they being ticketed and why are they allowed in our Park? Only residents of Salem should be allowed in. We the taxpayers are maintaining the park not out-of-staters.
Republicans need an alternative
The editorial about Mitt Romney on July 7 was right on target for me. I am so annoyed that so many think that just because one doesn’t like the Democratic agenda that they are a Trumper. I am so hoping that a new leader will arise. Romney? DeSantis? Please!
Find the lunatics first
To stay alive, at 70 years old you should be smart enough to realize that Republicans having fortitude and banning assault rifles won’t solve anything. Current events prove that! Every one of these lunatics sent out warning signals! Instead of pointing fingers put more emphasis into finding the lunatics!
Take Biden, please
To the person writing this article on Wednesday. Why wait? Please leave now. The reason why this country is in such a mess is because of people like you. Trump did more good for this country in four years than the Dems did in the previous eight. Please take Biden with you.
England can have Trump
Now that Boris Johnson has resigned perhaps England would like to import a lying, red-headed former American president to replace an idiot, blond-headed former British prime minister.
