Thanks for inflation, Maggie
There was Maggie Hassan again this week, standing up to her party by voting in lockstep with it on the Manchin-Schumer spending bill. Thanks Maggie, that’s what all of us Granite Staters wanted from our Senator this summer — more inflation!
Trump appointed FBI director
It should be noted that Trump picked the FBI director who just executed a search warrant on Trump’s home.
Trump invoked 5th Amendment 440 times
Former President Trump invoked the 5th Amendment 440 times Wednesday at a deposition by New York AG lawyers who are investigating the Trump organization’s business practices. He previously stated only the guilty use the 5th amendment, that it was horrible and disgraceful. Only part of the U.S. constitution he knows.
Please explain love of Trump
I would appreciate it if these Trump followers would explain to us dummies as to why they idolize a twice impeached, lying, racist, election denier phony as Trump? He nearly destroyed this country. Biden has brought our dignity back and our allies. Please explain.
Illegal dumping will go up in Methuen
If the new trash system in Methuen is like the one Harvey sold Lawrence we’re all in trouble! The 65-gallon bins for trash they’re bragging about is all they will take, nothing else! You think you have problems with illegal dumping now? It doesn’t work!
Keep your dogs out of my mulch
Dog Walkers: Maybe you could explain to everyone why you think you have the right to walk your dog on my lawn and let them relieve themselves, especially going into my mulch and urinating on my new tree plantings? I don’t get it, keep them in your own yard.
‘MAGA idiots’ are the ‘new Nazis’
I have been a proud, real Republican for 64 years. However, I find no place on God’s good earth for MAGA supporters. They are not Republicans, but members of the new, American Nazi party. I am able to be friends with Democrats and Independents alike. But MAGA idiots? No way!
Trump is treasonous
Treason is betraying one’s country by trying to overthrow its government. Marjorie Taylor Green and her ilk, who throw the term around so casually and often, ought not to use words they don’t understand. If anyone fits the definition it is her hero Donald Trump.
Biden, not Trump, is the real problem
I know The Eagle-Tribune Sound Off only puts messages from people against former President Trump even though Joe Biden is ruining the country with illegal immigration, disrespect for the law and encouragement of racism.
Obama more corrupt than Trump
To the never-Trumper who claimed a future Trump administration would be corrupt without identifying one ounce of corruption from the first Trump administration, it was the Obama administration who used a dossier of material that they knew was phony to launch the Mueller probe and wiretap Trump campaign aides.
