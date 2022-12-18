ET needs copy editors
You published the November 2022 “In Loving Memory” special obituary section. However, all the obits are September and October. Doesn’t an editor review these things? Shame on an award-winning newspaper for this error.
Marilyn Freeman
Methuen
Trump wouldn’t trade for ‘Merchant of Death’
In defense of Biden bringing back Brittney Griner rather than U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, liberals have pointed to Trump’s failure to execute the same exchange for Whelan. This misses the point entirely. Trump wasn’t willing to release the “Merchant of Death” and risk American lives. Biden was president for 13 months before Griner was arrested and had the same opportunity. Biden chose Griner and liberals who support him should own it rather than resort to whataboutism.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
