Run for one seat only
In my opinion running for more than one office and having your name on the ballot multiple times should not be allowed. Instead of hedging your bets run for the office that you really want.
Donna Carbone Haverhill
Haverhill election a ‘witch hunt’
I just want to express my disappointment with the way the city of Haverhill election is going. It’s become a witch hunt on some candidates while some of the real offenders are left alone. I think it’s time that all candidates and elected officials in Haverhill have a mandatory background check. There are elected officials in Haverhill that have been arrested.
Neil Miller Haverhill
