Try some self-reflection
People have been changing their name for centuries and no one batted an eye until recently. Remember that we called her “Marilyn Monroe” and not “Norma Jeane Mortenson.” Who cares how long their parents spent choosing a name? If a friend wishes to go by a nickname or a new name, I use it out of respect for the person. If going along with such a concept upsets you, perhaps ask yourself why.
Zachary Murray
North Andover
The proof is in the pudding
Nick McNutly writes again and again about Bidenomincs destroying the working class – no evidence, just a false statement. I see President Biden supporting labor unions, ending strikes, helping families get affordable child care and health care, aiding low-income students, and more. Where is this destruction? It is all in the GOP policies assaulting kids rights, LGBTQ rights, and religious rights. They talk about freedom and law and order while they take those things away.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Excuses, excuses
So Biden doesn’t want to visit Maui yet because he doesn’t want to get in the way? Who is he kidding? What a president! Shame on him!
Laurie Cross
Haverhill
