No way to win war on drugs
Now a writer claims President Biden said NARCAN can control the drug problem. That is false although it can save some lives. No one seems to have the answer. Presidential administrations from Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, the two Bushes, Obama, that 45 guy, and Joe Biden, all at a loss to solve this problem. Same thing with immigration and gun control. Everyone pointing at who to blame and no solutions.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Republicans ‘in your bedroom’
I do agree abortion laws need tweaking. It should not be used as birth control or in last trimesters but you can bet removing the “pill option” Bible-Belt Republicans will next be in your bedroom and ban other forms of birth control.
Tom Riley, Haverhill
Downfall of Fox, Thomas
The conservatives have been dealt two serious blows this week: Clarence Thomas, political justice in the less than venerated Supreme Court, is a liar and cheat. Fox has been called out on their lies which still continue, but have to pay $787 million for trying to destroy Dominion voting systems. Maybe their rabid base might finally realize that it’s not a news station but an incredible purveyor of disinformation.
Sandra Brown Merrimac, MA
