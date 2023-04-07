National Grid ‘gouging’ customers
I just received an electric bill for $262.69! I Googled National Grid and here’s what I found: “As of Q2 2023, National Grid’s earnings have grown 40.85% year over year. This is 40.82 percentage points higher than the U.S. Utilities — Diversified industry earnings growth rate of 0.03%. National Grid’s earnings in the past year totaled $2.98 billion.” Why isn’t Congress addressing this gouging? Is it because they are coin-operated?
Arlene Cox North Andover
Kolbe a great columnist
Thanks to The Eagle-Tribune for featuring Dr. William Kolbe as your Opinion Page Columnist. His topics are far-ranging and always consistently interesting. I have learned a great deal by reading his weekly column, and I recommend him to everyone.
Sandra Brown Merrimac
Trump disrupted our ‘peace and quiet’
Some people think things were better under Trump — but what about all the hate, the screaming, yelling, and fighting at family gatherings, the ranting, the raving and all the raging? Some of us just want peace and quiet.
Rose Titus Andover
Missed opportunity with Showcase buildings
All these years both Showcase buildings have been empty. Someone with brains and money should have purchased them. They would have made incomparable music venues. There was plenty of parking, easy highway access, and the buildings were acoustically sound.
John Tomaselli Lawrence
Biden blames ‘predecessor’ for Afghanistan
Utterly pathetic. No other way to characterize Joe Biden’s blaming of his disastrous surrender of Afghanistan — where I served for a year — on “his predecessor.” He sounds just like his old boss Barack Obama, nothing was his fault either as our country disintegrated under his awful policies — “it was all my predecessor.” I guess the way our country votes these days, this is the kind of cowardly, unaccountable leadership we deserve.
Nick McNulty Windham, N.H.
