Lawrence digging up new pavement
Why does the city of Lawrence do everything backwards? Kendall Street was just paved not long ago and now they’re digging into it to do waterlines. They knew they were gonna have to do the lines at some point and now they’re ruining a brand new street.
Dump Marjorie Taylor Greene
Guarantee: If Marjorie Taylor Greene’s daughter were raped and got pregnant she and her daughter would be on a private jet to Massachusetts to get an abortion. How sad is that she doesn’t care about anyone but herself and her own self interest. Time to vote her out.
Lawrence City Hall shenanigans
Read Friday’s and Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune from cover-to-cover and not one word of Frank Bonet being escorted out of the Lawrence City Hall by the police. Do the words “cover-up” and “transparency” ring a bell? What is Brian DePena covering up?
Guns, abortion issues intersect
So banning guns because you say they kill people is OK but not wanting to kill babies in the womb is wrong ... think about that for a moment.
What good email, 311?
The mayor of Haverhill spent money to set up his 311 Service. What good is it if you’re placed on hold for 20 minutes? When they pick up, they transfer your call for another 5 minutes. And the mayor never replies to his email.
ET should cover removal of official from Lawrence
QUESTION: Why hasn’t the Eagle-Tribune covered the removal of Frank Bonet from Lawrence City Hall last week under police escort? Are you that loyal to Brian DePena to help cover up what is happening at City Hall in Lawrence?
Tribune front page is ‘toxic’
The front page on Monday is very toxic. Myself and an extremely large % of America have been very tolerant until children started being involved. Kids are also being told they can pick their gender. There are more important front page articles you could run.
Giuliani should ‘man up’
Rudy Giuliani needs to man up. I’ve been patted on the back for doing a good job harder than he was. If he was truly a man of the people he would have ridden a New York subway and he would have been bumped harder than he was. Man up Rudy.
Maxine Waters also incited violence
Why is Representative Maxine Waters not being impeached for inciting violence! There is a real double standard!
Republicans should get swastika arm bands
It is now time for all Trumpers, and conservative Republicans to start ordering their swastika arm bands, thanks to the Supreme Court. Of course we can stop the madness by “VOTING BLUE IN ‘22.”
Red states are for losers
Republican states have the worst infant mortality rates. They have more food instability. Poverty rates are higher. Educational achievement is lower. Medical care is less accessible. Religious intolerance is rampant. Hate groups thrive. White supremacists are more active. Violence against women is higher. Guns are omnipresent. Republican states are backward.
Birth control, abortion and war
When the issues of birth control and legal abortions became prevalent in the ‘60s and ‘70s, the far right’s position was: But who will fight our wars. Then came the draft and the Vietnam War where 58,220 American men and women were killed (1,331 from Massachusetts) and over 200,000 wounded and disabled.
