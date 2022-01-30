Weed out the ‘good ole boys’
It’s so refreshing to see good people fight for themselves and win! Congratulations to Tracy Blanchette for winning over Methuen’s “good ole boys!” Hope the next step is weeding them out and firing them.
Mandate masks in Haverhill
Mayor James Fiorentini on his Facebook page said there are 18,000 people in Haverhill with covid. Yet he refuses to put a masked mandate in place. Doesn’t it make sense to do this at least for a few weeks? There are 82 communities making it a mandate. Some are neighbors, including Lawrence, Georgetown, Boxford, Newburyport and more. Come on mayor at least protect the vaccinated. You are more concerned with the unvaccinated and I get that but do something for the vaccinated.
Pandemic ‘selfish and criminal’
Most Americans are finally starting to realize that this “pandemic” was simply a manufactured crisis used by politicians, the media, and big pharma to achieve their selfish, often criminal objectives. When 15 days to flatten the curve becomes 2 years and vaccines that don’t work are mandated by fiat orders, one should suspect alternative motives for such authoritarian actions.
Chicken costs too much
Went to the market today and signs are up about a shortage of chicken because of the weather down south. Really? The weather just started getting bad down there. Anything to increase unreal prices already too high
Kudos to local firefighter
Congratulations to the Methuen firefighter fighting the good righteous cause and WINNING!
‘Drivers are idiots’
I just read the Sound Off concerning the rolling-stop at Salem and Hampshire road in Methuen. Guess what? This happens everywhere. Some drivers are idiots. You just have to be more aware! I just wave them on if it looks like I may get hit.
Congratulations Carmen Vega and Lazarus House
Congratulations to Carmen Vega on her new position at Lazarus House. Lazarus House is a haven and respite for so many. How nice she is the new executive director. Having known hard times herself, I am sure she will continue to do great things for Lazarus and the city and people of Lawrence.
Snowplows wasting money in Methuen
It was before 7 a.m. and the predicted nor’easter hadn’t even started with less than an inch of snow on the ground and a plow has already passed by at least eight times. Another waste of Methuen taxpayer dollars.
Plows pushing no snow
The plows have been going over Clayton Ave. in Methuen and did a good job. This was good when there was snow on the road but for the past 6 hours the street has been bare but the plows are still going by every 15 minutes or so. No wonder the taxes in Methuen are so high.