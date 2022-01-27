Wind-blown trash
When your trash is flowing over the top of your trash barrel every week and it’s blowing all over the street and into neighbors’ yards, don’t you think it’s time to buy another trash barrel? You’re making the neighborhood look like a dump!
Ditto on circulars
We so agree with “Bring Back Circulars.” We would scan for items on sale and use the coupons to help with the high costs of mostly grocery items. Not everybody does everything on computers and computers do not have coupons. Would be nice to see them back. Sunday paper is not the same without them. Thank You!
Government takeover in the works
“Bad, but Focus” is right. Those responsible for the January 6 insurrection should be held accountable — all the way up the line, including those members of Congress and media pundits who hyped the big lie about the election, to the campaign and Trump administration officials who helped organize the rally, and on up to Trump himself who started the lie and incited the riot. Also, if the spate of Republican voter suppression laws and extreme gerrymandering are not an attempt at a takeover of the government, then what is?
Jan. 6 like Pearl Harbor Day, 9/11
To: “Bad, but focus.” The failed attempt at a takeover of the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, was far worse than a “bad situation.” It was a stab at the heart of our federal government, complete with planned executions of those who represent us in Washington. Even suggesting an exaggeration would be laughable if it hadn’t been so deadly: at least seven killed in direct connection with the attack; countless injuries, including 138 police officers; scrawled threats that included, “We’re coming for you, Nancy!” and “Murder the Media.” Some $1.5M in damages and “the peoples’ space” violated. January 6 should be remembered equally with September 11 and December 7: dates on which our country was under attack from those who hate what it stands for. To tell anything else is to lie.
More Celtics, less Brady
Well, here we go again. I’m reading the January 26 Tribune and there is not one mention of the amazing win the Celtics had the night before. Burt writes all about Brady. Who cares about him. You people need to focus on our local teams and not someone that has been gone for two years.
Warren, Biden ‘ruining the country’
To fiscal responsibility: Here, here! Couldn’t have said it better myself! But if not for that what would Elizabeth Warren have to squawk about? Biden is ruining the country! Don’t worry about the mule going blind just keep loading the wagon!