Male Democrats support assassination
And in the latest installment of “more news you’ll never see the media print,” a new Southern Poverty Law Center poll found that nearly half of Democrat males supported “assassinating a politician who is harming our country or democracy.” But it’s the Trump voters who are the real threat, right, lefties?
ET ‘bought and paid for’ by DNC?
The Supreme Court says it might — might! — overturn Roe and the Tribune makes it a front-page above-the-fold screaming headline. A Democrat is arrested for attempting to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh and the same paper buries this gun violence story more than halfway through the first section. Maybe the Tribune should drop the “A Pulitzer Prize Winner” tagline and go with the brutally honest “A DNC bought and paid for propaganda sheet.”
Criminal licenses
Will an undocumented immigrant with a criminal record be able to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts?
Funny not funny
When exactly does this guy Kerman actually, you know, get funny? Warmed over 10 year old Dave Barry stuff isn’t exactly cutting edge. His latest on gum on the sidewalk was a real knee slapper.
To sane thinking on gun control
My goodness take off your blinders. I can’t believe your liberal thought process. You fail to mention that Democrats should be thrown out of office for the mess in Afghanistan, for the massive inflation going on, for their lack of controlling our border, for what’s going on in front of judges’ homes even after a threat of assassination. They say and do nothing. I could go on and on. Did you forget Obama and Biden had the White House for 8 years? What did they do for gun control? A big fat nothing!
Definition of militia, not military
A body of citizen soldiers as distinguished from professional soldiers. A body of citizens organized in a paramilitary group and typically regarding themselves as defenders of individual rights against the presumed interference of the federal government.
Methuen quality of life going downhill
I absolutely agree with the other Soundoff participants. The music or noise is hard to take. What is wrong with everyone? Why do we think it’s OK to disrupt others? Methuen — wake up! Put a stop to this now, before it’s totally out of control. Quality of life in Methuen was good at one time. It is increasingly going downhill.
Haverhill has real problems — deal with them
Don’t we have enough problems in Haverhill for the City Council? They are discussing, wasting time on a bridge that is not even in Haverhill, it’s in West Newbury. They talk forever on another town, talk about how the city looks with the problems we have ? Go look at the houses up on Broadway and on Lincoln if you want to improve the visual of Haverhill. How about some real policing in Haverhill?
