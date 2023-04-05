Debacle will help Trump
I agree with Ron Dionne in Sunday’s Sound Off. This debacle will catapult Trump in to the White House in 2024.
Jack Wezesa
Haverhill
Trump a ‘criminal, adulterer, liar’
After 8 years Nick McNulty sees the light? He has been enabling Trump’s behavior all this time. Trumpers decided to stop thinking long ago preferring name-calling emotional responses. Rather than collect information, synthesize it, and come up with real solutions, they stop thinking because they cannot understand. Trump is a white-collar criminal, serial adulterer, and habitual liar, the McNultys of the world dismiss by saying, ‘No one is perfect.’ Shame on Nick McNulty.
Kim Casey
Haverhill
Republicans have no facts
Now McNulty accuses Democrats of crime waves. The biggest crime in the history of this country is being run right now by the Republicans who claim the election was stolen and the law is being abused by prosecuting someone they support. Where are the facts that show Democrat-run cities support crime, because your party is trying to stop the Justice Department from doing its job. Preaching law and order while trying to prevent it.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Shame on the media
The media is tripping over itself regarding the Nashville school shooter’s gender identification. Three innocent nine-year-old kids and (three) staff members are dead. Shame on the New York Times and other media outlets. This is despicable.
Jack Wezesa
Haverhill
