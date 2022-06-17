Who is the real mayor of Lawrence?
Did anyone read the complete speech given by Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena surrounding the upcoming city budget. No way did he write or even think of that speech, it was clearly written by shadow Mayor Frank Bonet. When are we ever going to know who the real mayor is?
Lawnmower gas tank fill-up: $32
I was impressed when my friend Tom called to tell me he was able to fill his gas tank for $32. Then he went on to say the gas tank is on his lawnmower!
Methuen elected officials off the hook
Methuen’s former Mayor Zanni and councilors deserve apologies after reading about the union head’s games.
ET should report on Methuen mayor’s whereabouts
Does the ET have a new Methuen reporter? Is his job description to publish, word-for-word, the puffy press releases from missing Mayor Perry’s office? When has he actually reported on the many issues and controversies roiling the city, not the least of which is the whereabouts of the mayor?
Biden a ‘liar’ or ‘out of his mind’
How President Biden can say the economy is doing well says one of two things: 1: He is an out-and-out liar; or, 2: He is completely out of his mind. He says there are 20 million more people employed? Did he forget about layoffs due to COVID?
So much for retirement
Well, the Democrats and Joe Biden have finally solved an issue! All of the companies that are looking for employees will soon have many now that our retirement funds are being destroyed due to their policies. We will all have to go back to work!
Driver’s licenses enable voting
Driver’s licenses for illegals is all about having them vote. Both of my children were registered to vote automatically after receiving their driver’s licenses. The Mass RMV puts the name on the voter rolls directly from getting the license. The ballots came in the mail without any voter registration.
Shooting victims, aborted babies
If senators need to view pictures of shooting victims, they also need to view pictures of aborted babies.
Nicholson Stadium in ‘horrific condition’
I wish the MAIC cared as much about the condition of Nicholson Stadium as they did about their precious turf. The actual stadium is in horrific condition after years of neglect. There’s three different shades of Ranger Blue all of which are peeling off the concrete. Methuen you can do better.
Bring back Saturday and Tuesday editions
I do not want 23 pages of obituaries I’ve already seen. I want my Tuesday and Saturday newspapers back.
Unemployment fraud predictable
I had to laugh at the headline: “Report says unemployment fraud spiked during pandemic.” Is that news to anyone? The government was printing money and giving it away indiscriminately. Free “government” money alway produces fraud. You get more of what you reward.
What a joke
Whenever in the history of this great country have you ever seen such a sham show going on? The Jan. 6 committee shows and says whatever fits their narrative such as a text from President Trump, they showed the first part of the text which made him look guilty, omitting the second part of the text vindicating what they were accusing him of. If there was some sort of defense there they would have never shown it. Whenever have you seen the accused unable to defend themselves? Never.
