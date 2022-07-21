Trump never lied
To already great, if you can say with any degree of sincerity America is great right now, you need psychiatric help! All you liberals say Trump lied! When did he lie? He said what he was going to do and he did it! All for the better of the country!
Impossible to read transfers!
Oh, the ever-shrinking newspaper. Sunday’s Real Estate Transfers section impossible to read!
GOP supporters ‘mind boggling’
Our economy crashed much worse than anything we are experiencing now in 2008 under President Bush, but many GOP members are outraged with President Biden under much better conditions and only six months in office. Their loyalties DJT are also mind-boggling. Let it go, please.
Get rid of fossil fuels
Some folks think we can never replace gas and oil with renewable resources. There was a time we could not fly or replace the horse as well.
Can’t read RE transfers
Why was the print so small for the real estate transactions? Couldn’t read them!
Democrats ‘work’
Some of your readers blame Democrats for everything. Now we are accused of the high cost of bridge replacement. If Republicans had approved any infrastructure money over the last 70 years, these bridges would be in better shape. Affordable health care, head start, social security, minimum wage, all Democrats work.
Biden’s ‘empty words’
Joe Biden said he would give us an answer on suspending the federal gas tax for three months at the end of the week. Does anyone remember when that week was? Does he remember? He even said that. Nothing but empty words to keep the public quiet.
Biden visits Massachusetts?
So now Biden spends taxpayer money to visit Massachusetts? But after 19 months as president he has never visited the southern border where illegal immigrants flood into our country? His priorities are ridiculous! Also unknown to his wife, presidents need to deal with unexpected situations like Bush did with 9-11!
Pelosi husband insider trading
So Pelosi passes a $52 billion bill to subsidize the production of microchips. Probably a good idea! I guess it was such a good idea her husband loaded up on stock! If this is not insider trading nothing is!
Why does Methuen need new trash cans?
What’s going on with the new trash company in Methuen? I read in the paper we were getting new trash cans so the truck could use the claw to pick them up. I have watched the truck pick up my trash cans for the past two weeks and it worked.
Cost of new Methuen barrels?
I would like to know what the cost for the new rubbish cans will be for the residents of Methuen? If a single-family home has one resident and the home across the street has a family of six, do they still each get one barrel?
Don’t understand Methuen trash plan
I thought pre pandemic the citizens of Methuen brought up enough opposition to squash these new trash barrels. Now I read in the paper that we should go to a meeting to be informed on how the city wants us to use the new barrels and to pay for bags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.