System needs improvement
If you want to build an addition, install a pool or any number of home improvements, Haverhill requires notification of those affected by registered mail. If the city decides to change your zoning all they have to do is put a small public notice in the paper. This cost me 10 to 12 lots for houses and a lot of money.
The politics of COVID
So Stanford is putting enrollment holds on all American students not boosted to the third shot the same week Joe Biden is lifting Title 42 restrictions to allow non-Americans to flood into our country even if they are infected with COVID and are totally unvaccinated? But COVID is not political, right Democrats?
To ‘don’t blame Trump’
Trump left office with 6.3% unemployment and a loss of 3 million jobs. This makes him the first president departing with a job loss since Herbert Hoover. In 2020, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1½ years, the first drop since WWII. Since COVID was a Chinese hoax, I have to blame Trump.
Democrats are ‘bums’
The far left continues to steal our money through taxation and to co-opt our federal government to combat imaginary problems like climate change, QAnon, and transgender visibility while Americans grapple with very real Democrat-created problems like inflation, urban crime waves, food shortages, and gas lines. Out of touch, pampered elites. Throw the bums out.
Dems not working class
How are Democrats — mass importing cheap labor to undermine American labor unions — still able to call themselves the party of the working class?
Pick up 213 litter
Now that the weather is getting better, I hope that the men from “The Farm” will be out on 213 picking up all the litter that ignorant people throw out of their vehicles. It’s really disgraceful.
Focus on Hunter Biden
The Washington Post has finally recognized the Hunter Biden documentation and the handling of the laptop. This data shows the transfer of funds to Hunter and the Biden family from multiple foreign countries. Why isn’t the mainstream media covering this story? If Hunter’s last name was Trump the coverage would be non-stop.
Methuen PD on Facebook
When will the Methuen Police start doing police work and stop playing on Facebook? I just saw 4 posts, almost one after the other, about the Memorial Day Parade, Animal Control, Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Covid Clinics all posted by the MPD. There is more important work to do.
Rudy collaborates with Russians
The big Hunter smokescreen is out there. Don’t forget this is a Rudy creation, it wasn’t coincidental that the Repair Shop guy got in touch with Rudy: It was all in the script. No doubt Rudy and the Russians had this plan on the back burner.
Ukraine and Trump
Let’s never forget Trump was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine. This happened while President Zelensky pleaded for help against Russian aggression.
