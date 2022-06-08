Why give licenses to undocumented immigrants?
Why would anyone in their right mind want to give a person who is in the country illegally a legal drivers license? Ah, so next they can register to vote and for the ones who gave them the licenses. More Democratic insanity! What goes around comes around!
Enough is enough
When are police in Lawrence going to do something about quieting down this city from the noise in cars and homes? That’s right it’s noise, not music. The bass in cars can be heard blocks away, almost every car that comes by our home has to blast away, there’s no reason it can’t be kept to the confines of the vehicle, everyone else shouldn’t have to hear it.
Methuen graduation too noisy
They had police, fire trucks, EMT’s at the Methuen High School graduation, but where were the noise police? What a shame those horns had to disrupt the festivities of the ceremony.
Why so many temporary shelters?
Can’t understand why there are so many cloth install it garages in Haverhill. Saw four in one yard in Bradford, temporary shelter being used as permanent garages. If we made one out of wood we would need a building permit and have to pay taxes on it. Are they paying taxes for extra buildings?
Tax scofflaws costing us
An open question to the mayor and police chief in Haverhill: Why are there so many out of state plates in Haverhill? Since you are not ticketing them and keeping track of them, then you are condoning people living in Haverhill paying no excise taxes, income taxes and paying lower insurance rates. They probably have no collision on their insurance and we have to pay if they hit us. Why?
Parking is a problem
Do we have any parking enforcement at all in Haverhill? People park wherever they want and stay as long as they want. They park on crosswalks, in front of fire hydrants and park in front of Harbor Place blocking and holding up traffic. They do as they please.
Quality of life slipping
The City Council worries about abstract paintings and how things look in Haverhill. What about quality of life issues? Coffee can mufflers, loud radios, speeding and no stopping for stop signs, right on red when the signs say “no right on red,” and parking right under “NO PARKING” signs and just putting their flashers on. How about something for the law-abiding taxpayers?
Simard endorsing in Lawrence?
Keeping true to being all about Lawrence, Methuen City Councilor Mike Simard has endorsed 2 different Lawrence candidates rather than endorsing the 2 Methuen City Councilors whom he serves with who are also running for those same seats. He obviously could care less about Methuen.
