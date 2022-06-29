Trash is getting expensive, too
This is not the time for upping fees and mandating trash barrels that won’t hold the items in the increased fee, seeing a pattern? Folks are struggling with paying for gas, food, medicine, medical insurance which have all increased in price!
Methuen fee hike too much
If Methuen politicians want to increase fees, do so on speeding, illegal dumping, and noise violations stipulated on the Methuen Charter. Do not hit folks when they are struggling financially daily!
Biden the destroyer
Typical Biden response to his failed policies! Suspending the gas tax is his answer which is nothing more than printing more money! He and the left all along wanted to destroy production of oil before they had a plan to replace it! We were oil independent until he destroyed that!
More lies about ‘best president ever’
To watch, the Russian collaboration was real, too! A real lie! This is just more smoke to cover up what’s going on behind the scene and to discredit the best President this country ever had! If you can say we’re better off now, you have a serious issue! Really!
Thanks Hassan for important message
Kudos to Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, on her latest campaign ad reminding everyone New Hampshire’s motto is “Live Free or Die” — a woman’s right to make her own private healthcare decisions has been taken away by the Supreme Court. New Hampshire residents want less government in their lives.
Biden caused riots, racism
Jan. 6 hearing by held by the Democrats you should not believe the lies of those testifying ... are afraid of the incompetent Biden. Biden caused the illegal election riots, racism and the insurrection to get peoples’ minds off the illegal election.
Change national anthem to ‘home of cowards’
With what’s happened in Uvalde Texas, and the Supreme Court, it is now time to change the last verse of the Star Spangled Banner from the “land of the free, and home of the brave” to “LAND OF THE CONSERVATIVES AND HOME OF THE COWARDS.”
George Carlin right about conservatives
Now let’s see if conservative Republicans heavily fund the welfare system for all the unwanted children that will be born. I THINK NOT. As George Carlin truthfully said, “conservatives are all for the unborn, but once you’re born, you’re screwed.” HOW SAD.
Supreme Court wants no abortions, more guns
According to the Supreme Court life begins at conception and should end with a mass shooting.
Summer, farmers market are here
The Farmers Market opened today and it’s a welcome sign of summer.
Church, state have merged
A cheating insurrectionist President Trump, lying Supreme Court justices, a cheating McConnell and Republican politicians who stole two Supreme Court seats! Is this what the Catholic Church and the wacko Christians in this country now accept to get their agenda passed? What happened to separation of Church and state?
Methuen’s fake flowers ‘hideous’
Kudos to the Methuen Central Fire Station for the beautiful flowers in front of the station. On the other hand, the fake flowers in planters across from them are hideous. Is that the best Methuen has to offer? Haverhill has hanging baskets downtown which are beautiful.
