Ban assault weapons
Banning assault rifles won’t stop mass shootings, but it would cut the death toll in half. Would be a nice start!
Why are poop bags left in the Park?
I frequent Winnekenni Park, walking and enjoying our beautiful resource. The Haverhill Recreation Department has done a good job maintaining the restrooms and park. Could the dog walkers please pick up their own dogs waste bags? There are numerous “bags” left along the trails.
Walmart and the disabled
A few months ago my father was in Walmart in Salem, N.H. He was with a group and got separated. He was using a mart-cart. As he went by the Service Desk, an employee called him lazy. Why is she still employed?
Biden did it
Gas prices have hit $5 per gallon and climbing. I hope all of you Democrats are happy now. At least there are no more mean tweets. Remember this for the November mid-terms.
Will fired officers still get pensions?
Are Methuen’s fired police officer Gallant and Chief Solomon going to keep their union pensions? If so, what pay scale?
Mayhem on Lawrence Street
Take a ride down Lawrence Street and it’s not only cars that are clogging up the roads and the parking but taxis. Especially around the Lawrence/Methuen line. Now add to that the loud music blaring from their radios and the motorcycles speeding and doing pop-wheelies and this goes on every day. Chase out the ones with New Hampshire plates and you could probably narrow it down by a third.
Old news is no news
I enjoy reading the Tribune. It is usually on track. The problem is the local news is not published until at least five days from occurrence. It is never updated with anything new that can add to the original story. I just read an article in Sunday’s paper on news that happened four days ago. It was already on local TV. Also the fact the price of subscriptions has gone up should improve reporting giving us more for our money.
Haverhill noise ruins quality of life
If I can hear that car with the outrageous sound system coming from a half mile away; why can’t the police in Haverhill even hear it driving by them. When your neighborhood gets rattled by such offensive assaults, your quality of life goes out the window — that you can’t even open.
Senators need to view pictures of victims
The horrific pictures of the murdered school children should never be published. However, couldn’t the physician who treated the children show them to the senators who will not agree to ban assault rifles? If those politicians didn’t change their vote, I doubt they would ever win another election.
Wake up, voters
When the financial secretary of the United States, Janet Yellin, was asked by a member of the committee what the inflation rate was, she did not know. The secretary of finance did not know. This is what we have for leadership. Thank you, voters. I hope you will all wake up.
Which party stormed the Capital?
Remember when all those Democrats violently stormed our nation’s capitol and gave interviews to the media saying they were there to kill Nancy Pelosi? Oh wait ... those were Republicans.
Edelblut is a hero, not a villain
Once again, ET shows its true left-wing colors and its ignorance of New Hampshire. Frank Edelblut (Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education) is a hero in N.H. for public education — not against it. Edelblut is for children and parents. He is against big teachers’ unions and governmental control of student learning. Get it straight, ET and cut out your front-page slander of our N.H. hero!
