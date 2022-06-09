Can’t trust Matt Damon
Remember how Matt Damon was telling us what a great historian Noam Chomsky was before he was telling us to put our life savings into CryptoCurrency? Stick to acting Matt.
Biden hits the talk shows
It’s officially DEFCON2 — that point in a Democratic presidency when the president goes on friendly late night shows to try to shore up awful poll numbers. DEFCON 1 is going on Fox News and actually listening to voters. Joe Biden is getting there more quickly than Obama did, but he’s not there yet.
Answer to why so many temporary shelters
You just answered your own question, taxes and building cost is the answer. Also why do you care, it’s not your business what others do on their own property. Get a life.
How to help on gas prices
What are we doing to help consumers with gas prices? Nothing! How about dropping the speed limits on the highways to 55? How about some state police touring the highways for speeders? Eliminate some “no right on red” signals like the Basiliere Bridge so every light change 15 cars are not sitting there idling.
Noise, litter and illegal parking
I’m with “Enough is Enough.” The noise from vehicles (and neighbors) rattles the windows of my home. The problem is just as bad, if not worse, in Methuen. It seems nothing is being done to stop this. And don’t get me started on the litter and illegal parking.
Make Methuen beautiful — stop littering
The flashing sign at the intersection of Howe Street and Pleasant Valley Street reads “Keep Methuen Beautiful.” The problem here is the sign is surrounded by overgrown grass, empty cups and water bottles and assorted other trash. Perhaps Methuen should start here.
We need fewer AR-15s
What planet does (Congressman) Steve Scalise live on, comparing airplanes to guns as a cause of mass murder? Guns are inherently meant to kill or severely damage something. And they do. Remember that DNA was required to identify Uvalde kids. We need less, not more guns, especially the AR15 variety.
Methuen has pointless budget hearings
The Methuen City Council shouldn’t even have budget hearings. They didn’t cut anything. The fire and police were nicely padded again.
