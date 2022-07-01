Something in Haverhill ‘doesn’t add up’
In all fairness, why a Haverhill highway boss loses his pension and numerous state police officers get a slap on the wrist. Tens of thousands of dollars compared to a few hundred doesn’t add up.
Remember ‘e pluribus unum’
As Independence Day arrives and in mind of such traumas as the upending of Roe v. Wade and insurrection hearings, perhaps it is time to remember and contemplate the meaning of the words of our Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation, indivisible.” Or, put another way: “e pluribus unum.”
Name the Uvalde ‘coward’ cops
Time to name the 19 cowards who stood behind an unlocked door while a monster continued to murder defenseless little boys and girls while these macho guys with guns and wearing bullet-proof vests did nothing.
Republicans are ‘far gone’
The far right is far gone. Most of the people who have testified are Republicans. I understand you are upset because you supported a liar racist anti-American in Trump. The truth hurts doesn’t it? It was your people who attacked our country, unpatriotic and anti-American people looking to destroy democracy.
Kudos to Methuen for hazardous waste day
Great job Methuen Public Works Department for the organized hazardous waste day! And to the residents of Methuen who participated in this day! Nice turnout! We need to help save our planet!
Arm teachers with guns
To cowards: First off, if you don’t like it here leave! If one teacher in that school had a firearm and knew how to use it, it could have made all he difference! It’s got nothing to do with conservatives! It’s got everything to do with lunatics! Wake up!
Bulk items will end up ‘on sides of roads’
Bye JRM! I do hope that Harvey will pick up trash ... even the trash they drop! Not happy with the extra charge for bulk items! Methuen be prepared to see these bulk items on the sides of our roads! Any thought of looking for good scrappers to pick up the items?
‘No use in our society’
After reading the article about Desiree Daigle, 26, of Salisbury, I believe prison is not a harsh enough punishment. The disgust and horror that I felt when reading about her (alleged) actions, a person like that has no use in our society.
Mayor Perry’s quote ‘classless’
“I get 25 calls per week from residents who are really pissed off because JRM did such a crap job of picking up their trash.” Quote by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry. Such a classy comment by a classy (or in this case, classless) guy. Pathetic.
Dangerous curve in Lawrence/Methuen
A dangerous drive: Currant Hill Road Lawrence as it turns into Railroad Street in Methuen has copious amounts of vegetation and tree branches growing into the road obscuring oncoming vehicles on this curving section of road. It will probably take a head-on collision before something is done about it.
Christian men need jobs
If good Christian men are against abortion, then why don’t some of them actually get jobs and pay child support? Just wondering.
