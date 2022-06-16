Patriots eligible for military service
Those patriots who fought as one at North Bridge on April 19, 1775, must be rolling over in their graves. The definition of militia as provided in Soundoff would mean absolutely nothing to them. How about: all able-bodied civilians eligible by law for military service? Since all 50 states prohibit private paramilitary activity, the legal definition can be nothing else.
Hassan in lockstep with party
Pretty funny watching Maggie Hassan “take issue with her party” when she’s voted lockstep with 99% of everything they’ve done, even tried to break up the filibuster to do more. Kind of sad watching our local media let her get away with it with their soft coverage of her.
Methuen schools ‘shameful’
It’s shameful that there wasn’t a Flag Day acknowledgment in Methuen schools.
What happened Jan. 6?
Remind me again — which party stormed the Capitol on January 6th attempting to assassinate our nation’s politicians and our vice president for what they claimed to be “undermining our democracy?”
What’s wrong at Hunking?
Is the Tribune the only one seeing something is dreadfully wrong at Haverhill’s Hunking School: 4 or is it 5 new principals in 7 years or is it 6? Discipline out of control. Unhappy teachers. Social and emotional problems unaddressed? What gives? Shameful.
Gun laws don’t remove right to carry
No one wants your right to carry a weapon removed. The majority wants proper gun control to do everything possible to stop the crazies from getting them. You all misread the 2nd Amendment and misunderstand the country’s desire.
Trump is ‘anti-American’
Trump supporters need to watch the hearings so you will hopefully see what the majority of people in this country already know: Trump is a liar and hoodwinked you all. He is anti-American and anti-democracy. He lost, there was no fraud, he sucked you in.
Councilor doesn’t live there anymore
How can a city councilor list her address as current after the house was sold long ago? Doesn’t anyone look at this?
Methuen councilors should own homes
Methuen city councilors always say they are for the taxpayer. How many of them actually pay property taxes? It should be a prerequisite to running for local office. Living in mom’s basement or grandma’s house doesn’t cut it.
Police recruiters disdainful, disrespectful
The problem isn’t just the number of police recruits. It’s also the police recruiters and the manner in which they talk to potential candidates with disdain and lack of respect. Maybe the recruiters need some remedial training on how to communicate to young adults.
Pavel Payano just ‘poses for pictures’
It must be election time because Pavel Payano who is running for State Senate showed up at a neighborhood group meeting to tell us of all the good things he has done for the city. Only problem is that he hasn’t done anything for the city except pose for pictures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.