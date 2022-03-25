No local news
More often than not the Tribune’s local page news is not local. Today’s paper March 23rd the local page is Salem, Mass., Boston. Are you saying no news in the Merrimack Valley? No news for Salem, N.H.? I guess John Celestino and Jim Falzone have no idea that Salem, Mass., and Boston are not local to Salem, N.H., area customers. I’m thinking of canceling my subscription and my neighbors are thinking that too. Also Sunday paper. Think you can have local news and also a things to do/places to go? The quality of the Tribune is poor and boring. Let’s get some creativity.
Right-wingers are up in smoke
Right-wingers are crowing about the “validation” of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Note that the laptop in question is no more than a machine, and the “validation” is only that it may have belonged to Hunter Biden. It does not deal with the informational contents of the laptop. Like Hillary’s e-mails, the right gets excited about what they want to believe is a “smoking gun” when all they’ve really got is “smoke,” but they believe their sheep will be fooled. Talk about not doing their homework! Of course, they have no interest in Trump’s tax returns.
Stop hating Trump; Biden a ‘failure’
In response to “Trump ‘complicit’ in war crimes,” I am a life-long independent who voted for Biden. However, even I can admit that his presidency has been a failure on most fronts. Claiming that justifiable criticism of Biden and his administration is kissing Donald Trump’s ring is downright silly. This country cannot heal and move forward unless and until die-hard Democrats make the conscious decision to love their country more than they hate Trump.
Moulton’s misplaced priorities
Wow! Seth Moulton is after yachts! That is really going to scare Putin! This state needs an entire new congressional delegation.
Gen. Patton ‘rolling over in his grave’
I can’t remember one war in history where a battlefield victory was immediately followed by the victor’s allies wringing their hands and fretting about how the enemy might respond in defeat. Had this been our attitude in World War II we would all be speaking German now. If the United States and its NATO partners can do nothing but cower in fear of the dictator Putin’s possible decision to escalate his genocide in the face of Ukraine’s audacious attempt to avoid extermination, we might as well abandon our role on the world stage and go back to obsessing about pronouns and the truly evil oil industry. General Patton must be rolling over in his grave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.