Hunking has Halloween spirit
Kudos to the wonderful teachers and staff at the Hunking School for their Halloween spirit as they welcomed their students in costumes. Their love and enthusiasm for their profession is evident. Thanks for all you do for our children. It doesn’t go unnoticed.
School violence caused by societal ills
In response to Sunday’s editorial addressing school violence, I beg to differ as to the root cause. Shut downs and remote learning certainly could have an adverse affect on a student’s social skills. But to attribute remote learning to the violence we are seeing in schools is an overreach. Students along with many younger adults have seen over the past 18 months cities burning, people illegally crossing our borders, others getting beat up in broad daylight, criminals being let out of jail, etc., without any consequences for their actions. What in the world should we expect? We are just beginning to see the results of very bad decisions by overzealous, power hungry government officials. Are we now experiencing the warning that the cure could possibly be worse than the disease?
No more talk of pot in Methuen
Let’s hope the pot issue is put to rest in Methuen. Take note to the two central councilors who pushed the issue.
Government programs disrupt the economy
I turned on MSNBC to enjoy their delicious tears Tuesday night. The party line is the same as it was post-Obamacare when Democrats started losing safe seats. “Democrats need to do a better job of communicating just how awesome all these federal programs are. People need to understand how much big government helps them.” False. Big government “help” displaces local economic opportunities for people, and Americans know it. Every dollar taken into Washington, D.C., to “help” Americans is taken out of the real economy, taken out of a business owner’s pockets to hire a new worker, taken out of a laborer’s Christmas bonus, taken off the table for a waitress’ tip, or the difference between an American family going out to dinner or just staying home, completely displacing that economic activity. Big government hurts more than it helps, and we don’t want any more of it.
NH congressional caucus headed for private sector
Senator Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster, and Congressman Pappas, Virginia is on the line. Your wake up call is here. Represent your constituents — not Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders — or start preparing for your return to the private sector in 2023.