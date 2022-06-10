Too much noise
There should be a law against blasting music in your car. Actually I believe there already is, but why aren’t Lawrence police enforcing it? If these offenders were stopped and fined, residents wouldn’t have to bother police so much. Residents can’t enjoy peace and quiet in there own homes.
Democracy wins, Republic ‘loses’
“Democracy wins with early and mail-in voting.” Yes it does. But unfortunately the republic dies. Read Alexander Tyler, a Scottish philosopher from the late 18th century, who wrote: “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largess from the public treasury.” More to this quote can be found. I’m fairly sure we have reached that point in our government.
Democrats causing inflation
To “temporary shelters”: If they made one out of wood you would also need a truck full of money! I myself am planning on building a garage, not until we get rid of the Democrats and bring prices of building products back down to the sane level!
No guns for mentally ill
To “Fewer AR-15s”: What we really need is fewer mentally disturbed people! The gun is harmless when not in their hands! If they can’t use firearms, they’ll use something else. When are they going to address the REAL problem? Every one of those people sent up red flags!
Remove Paris and Riley
Kudos to the Lawrence City Council for it’s “No Confidence” vote on (school) Superintendent (Cynthia) Paris. She should be terminated immediately. Sadly they should have taken up another “No Confidence” on Jeff Riley. Time for him and his Boston cronies to go.
Can’t afford gas
Wondering if Massachusetts is considering suspending gas tax. I am having a problem affording gas.
America needs ‘sane thinking’ on gun control
Americans have a very simple choice come November 2022. Vote out of office any Republican candidate who is opposed to gun control in the United States. Enough is enough. Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, Greene need to be shown the door. America needs to get back to sane thinking.
Is DePena in favor of gun control?
Why hasn’t Mayor Brian DePena come out in favor of gun control? What is he afraid of? Time to take a stand Brian. Think about your constituents not about getting your picture in the paper. Being a leader means you have to step up.
Drain the NH swamp
I am trying to figure why I would vote in the New Hampshire primaries for the hand-picked choice of a failed New Jersey governor for a candidate that admits to voter fraud. I thought we were trying to drain, not add to the swamp!
Regulated militia is U.S. Army
Concerning gun rights — I spent two years in a regulated militia. It was called the U.S. Army. I do not think 1 in 500 of the gun nuts is capable of serving in our country’s armed forces. It is easier to dodge and scream.
Biden, gas tax, Ukraine?
Eliminating the gas tax will take the cost per gallon down by less than .50 cents! Before Joe Biden became President we were basically energy independent! He destroyed that! If he hadn’t done that the war in Ukraine would not have impacted our costs. Nice going Biden!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.