Send progressives to Venezuala
Did the progressive children in Congress really say on Monday they were going to have a vote on Tuesday on a 2,500-plus page spending bill that has not even been written yet? Who are the morons that keep sending these radical and dumb people to Washington and how can we begin sending them to Venezuela?
Off-road motorcycles terrorizing Lawrence
When are the Lawrence police going to do something about the illegal off-road motorcycles riding down sidewalks, passing cars illegally, riding wheelies down the street all with no helmets. And it’s not just one — they drive around in packs terrorizing the city streets.
Local contractors, please return phone calls, or else
Right now local contractors are living their dream with plenty of job prospects, but there is a time coming when folks will catch up with their to-do jobs and you will be whining about no jobs! I for one will remember your company name and that you didn’t even have the common decency to return a call as will my friends who I will tell when they are looking for a referral.
‘Let’s go Brandon!’
Remember we only have a code phrase for “Expletive Joe Biden!” — “Let’s Go Brandon!” — because we need one. Saying that out loud gets you rendered like a January 6th protester in Biden’s Built Back Better America. By contrast, saying “Expletive Donald Trump!” out loud on national TV got you a 10-year extension of a washed out career in the entertainment industry.
Methuen TV slow with election results
Methuen Cable TV is a waste. The votes were in at 7:30 p.m., yet after two hours, they were still not reporting results. Election results going forward needs much improvement. Why bother tuning in?
‘Radical righters’ must remember Trump’s miscues
The Radical Righters questioning Biden’s sanity should remember a president who: said windmills cause cancer, changed the course of a hurricane with a Sharpie, autographed bibles, saluted a North Korean General, stared into the sun (twice), claimed there were airplanes in the Civil War, suggested bleach could cure Covid, etc.
China the real problem with global warming
The elephant in the room, conspicuous by his absence at COP26, is President Xi of China. China produces 2x the CO2 emissions of the US and 3x the EU.
The spread continues to increase as China is currently building the equivalent of 1 new coal burning power plant per week.
Haverhill has the pot shops
Why would Methuen vote to allow pot shops when their next door neighbor Haverhill has 5 pot shops. Haverhill has the market cornered.