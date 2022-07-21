To the Editor:
“Summertime and the livin’ is easy.” Or is it? According to NASA, this June was one of the hottest on record! July is proving to be worse with large swaths of the US and Europe baking in record heat. The extremely hot temperatures and their consequences moved The Union of Concerned Scientists to now call summer “The Danger Season.”
Summer is now a season for packing a bag in case your home is threatened with fire, or floods, or the power grid breaks down under the weight of increased demand.
Even New Hampshire is currently experiencing a moderate drought! If there is consolation, we are not alone with the effects of climate change and there are still actions we can take on a personal and community level to protect ourselves and our future.
On a personal level, remember to slow down to keep from overheating. Dress appropriately and drink plenty of fluids. Alcohol and caffeine should be avoided because they contribute to dehydration. Also, avoid leaving children and animals in hot cars and avoid getting too much sun.
On a community level, we must protect the poor and the elderly. Age and lack of air conditioning put individuals at high risk of heatstroke and death. Ask your local officials to establish cooling centers and check on neighbors who you know are at risk.
Finally, we must all act to prevent continued rising temperatures by reducing carbon emissions. Contact your legislators and ask them to vote for climate friendly policies.
Peg Breault
Retired Registered Nurse
Salem, N.H.
