To the Editor:
As a pastor in Haverhill, I have the privilege of spending time with people near the end of life, and I’m grateful for the many professionals, from healthcare workers to hospice staff to funeral directors, who serve the dying and their families at this pivotal time of life.
Over the years I’ve seen that our medical expertise and technology can only take us so far. We are all mortal, but sometimes our fear of death can make dying less peaceful and holy that it might be. This is why I wholeheartedly support the Death with Dignity issue, and the End of Life Options Act (H.2381), currently before our state legislature. This bill, favored by 77% of Massachusetts citizens, offers a compassionate option to avoid needless suffering by people who are terminally ill, facing intolerable pain, and mentally capable of making their own healthcare decisions.
Shouldn’t Massachusetts become the 11th state plus Washington, D.C., to legalize this option of medical aid in dying? Now is the time to contact legislative leaders like Rep. John Lawn, co-chair of the HealthCare Financing Committee, and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and urge them to support its passage by June 30. Then it can be voted on by the full Legislature before the session ends July 31. We can treat our dying loved ones with more dignity and care, and this law will help us to do just that.
Frank Clarkson
Haverhill
