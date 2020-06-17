To the editor:
Now more than ever, with the rise of COVID-19, the Global Health Security Act needs support in order to attempt to prevent pandemics in the future. As an ambassador for the Borgen Project, I’ve asked Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey to co-sponsor the act.
This bill is essential is getting through COVID-19 by increasing government involvement in preventing an outbreak like this from happening again. Coronavirus not only affects our own country, it’s causing chaos on a global scale.
The Global Health Security Act is prudent in creating a better tomorrow.
I hope your readers also help the U.S. move forward by showing support for the Global Health Security Act, which will save lives and begin the reduction of global poverty.
Cailey Melville
Haverhill