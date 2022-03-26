To the Editor:
How in-our-face is the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson? Clearly not qualified on the circuit bench, refuses to answer questions about her own record on said circuit and claims to be unable to define what a "woman" is.
She is a defund-the-police, Soros-style activist looking for a lifetime appointment to legislate from the bench, against regular Americans victimized by the crime she helps propagate. Yet every Democrat in the Senate -- including Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen -- will vote for her and slander anyone pointing out the above as racist or sexist.
It's like Democrats are saying: "We will turn your government into a mockery, we will lock you down, rob your children and grandchildren blind, throw you off the internet and there's nothing you can do about it. Buy lentils and take the bus, but shut up plebs."
Nick McNulty
Windham, N.H.
