To the Editor:
I was elated when Salem voters cast their ballots overwhelmingly - with over 65% of the vote - to establish a Town Charter Commission.
I spearheaded the effort to get the question on the March ballot because I truly believe Salem's best days are ahead of us, but we need to have a thorough and open discussion about how our town government operates, how we elect our local elected officials, and the form of government our town utilizes.
I'm announcing my candidacy for the April 26th special election to the Charter Commission. There will be 9 members from across Salem for the Charter Commission and Salem voters will have 9 votes - I hope to earn yours.
This will be a quick process - following the election of the 9 members, the Charter Commission will have to hold public hearings and meet an adequate amount of times in order to come to an agreement on a proposed town charter by October 15th.
I have studied the Charter process and understand the options Salem has in crafting a new Town Charter. I can get to work on day 1 after the election to solicit input and put together a proposed Charter with the other members of the Commission that would comply with State laws while being the Charter the voters of Salem want.
I hope I can earn your vote on April 26th.
Rep. Joe Sweeney
Salem, N.H.
