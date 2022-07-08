To the Editor:
A 50-year battle to take over the Supreme Court has been successfully waged by the Republican Party. The tactics included denying a Democratic President his constitutional right to make an appointment, pushing through a nominee within one week of a presidential election, and lying about respecting precedence of SC decisions, which occurred during the nomination hearings of at least 4 current judges.
The Republican Party now has the ability to reshape America to their own view of what the country’s values should be. The SC judges are not accountable in any way for their decisions, they are not elected and serve for life. The GOP has successfully established minority rule in the United States, it is no longer necessary for Republicans in Congress to take difficult votes. The Supreme Court can now deliver GOP desired results with no vote at all. The three decisions last week on taking away women’s reproductive health decisions, making guns easier to carry and use, and eliminating EPA authority to manage Climate Change are just the beginning of this new vision of America being imposed on the majority by the minority.
There will be more to come in the coming years.
The Supreme Court is one of the government’s few establishments without a code of ethics. If this feels like we are losing our democracy it is because we are.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
