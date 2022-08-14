To the Editor:
I was honored to attend and support Karoline Leavitt at the First Congressional District Candidates’ Forum hosted by the New Hampshire Journal at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Karoline demonstrated why she is clearly the best candidate to take on Chris Pappas in November.
In this climate, we need a tenacious fighter who will shake up Washington, D.C. While the candidates running for this seat are fine individuals, none possess Karoline’s charisma and grit to message our conservative New Hampshire values to voters across this district.
In her answers to the questions posed by the panel, Karoline proved she most understands the challenges we face, from rising inflation to an unprecedented invasion at our southern border, to America’s increasing reliance on foreign oil.
When elected to Congress, Karoline will fight for an America First energy policy that makes us, once again, energy independent.
She will fight to finish the border wall to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants swarming the southern border.
And, most importantly, Karoline will be a powerful next-generation leader who will champion our conservative values to a generation brainwashed by leftist “educators.”
If you want a candidate who will fight for our Granite State values, I strongly encourage you to vote for Karoline Leavitt for Congress in the Republican Primary on Sept. 13.
David Lundgren
Londonderry
Commented
