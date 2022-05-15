To the Editor:
I want to take the opportunity to urge my fellow North Andover citizens to vote “yes” on Articles 28 and 29 at the May 17 North Andover Town Meeting.
These articles will facilitate the construction of a worthwhile project: the redevelopment of Royal Crest. The buildings on this antiquated site contain hazardous materials and cannot be rehabilitated. Additionally, Royal Crest currently costs our town between $450,000 to $1,500,000 every year, without offsetting revenue.
The new Royal Crest will be a mixed-use project, which more effectively utilizes the 70+ acre site. It will include a diverse mix of housing, new shops, restaurants, and a boutique hotel.
The project will also be revenue positive, to the tune of $2,000,000 to $4,000,000 per annum, this is in addition to a negotiated $10,000,000 development agreement that includes immediate funding for school-based initiatives, community policing, and other town needs.
To that end, it provides $3,500,000 specifically to the Franklin School and accelerates that specific project by 10 years — forget the fact it also frees up and eliminates $6,000,000 that the town would have to find, save, borrow or otherwise raise.
The bottom line is that the development plan echoes the smart growth principles articulated in the town’s Master Plan. It is no wonder that the Select Board, Finance Committee, and the Affordable Housing Trust all endorsed the zoning articles.
I write the above as a commercial and residential real estate professional for the past 20 years as well as a North Andover resident for nearly 30 years. Subsequently, there is no doubt, this project will improve property values, unlike our town’s prior budget problems, overrides, and school issues.
In short, please join me and support this beneficial project that provides the town with an immediate $10,000,000 infusion covering a wide range of town resources including funds for water and sewer, traffic monitoring and mitigation, MVTRA assistance, pedestrian safety, open space and walking trails, parks and fields, community policing, fire station 2 design, the Senior Center, the Stevens Memorial Library, the Youth Center, the Franklin School and allows North Andover to satisfy our state affordable housing requirements. Lastly, the project will provide ongoing revenue that will help fund future town services.
Please vote “yes” on Articles 28 and 29 at the May 17 North Andover Town Meeting.
Thank you for your consideration.
Eric Frahlich
North Andover
