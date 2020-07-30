In legal jargon, when a minor violation of the law occurs at the same time a person commits a major crime, the minor one is called a "lesser included." Whatever the opposite of that is might apply to a lucky bust by two observant state troopers outside a motel in Raynham Tuesday night.
Troopers Matthew Kelley and Michael Pacheco pulled over a car for an apparent violation of the new state law mandating hands-free cellphone use, a minor charge.
Police said the driver, Donald E. Ashcraft of Clio, Michigan, didn't have an active driver's license so he was placed under arrest. After Ashcraft was out of the car, Pacheco said he saw a single round of ammunition on the seat. The troopers investigated further and, in the end, found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment and six more guns in the Raynham motel room Ashcraft and Craig C. Baier of Bradenton, Florida, were renting.
State police said Ashcraft told them he and Baier had driven the seven handguns – 9mm and .45 caliber weapons, some with feeding devices holding up to 15 rounds – up from Florida and planned to sell them.
If the evidence holds up, that's seven high-powered handguns destined for the streets of Massachusetts that now end up in an evidence locker and, perhaps, eventually sold for scrap. Seven powerful handguns in a pipeline from Florida, a state with liberal gun laws, to Massachusetts, where buying and carrying a handgun require passing a gun safety course and vetting by a local police chief. That's seven handguns kept out of the hands of criminals.
In the press release from the Massachusetts State Police there was no information about exactly where the guns were purchased and whether they had been bought legally. The men were charged with several crimes, but none that indicated the serial numbers of the handguns had been scratched or filed off. That means police should be able to trace the guns at least to the original dealer or dealers in Florida.
Keeping these firearms off the streets won't solve the much bigger problem of how criminals obtain weapons. But the positive action by these two troopers might have saved lives and, if police are so inclined, could bring an answer to how the guns entered the criminal pipeline in the first place.