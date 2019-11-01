Distractions grew like dandelions in this year’s mayor’s race in Methuen, with four contenders initially vying to replace departing Mayor James Jajuga, winnowed to two in September’s preliminary. The final round of the campaign, between City Council Jennifer Kannan and newcomer Neil Perry, got especially personal and nasty.
Amid all of the noise, the thing Methuen voters should remember at the polls on Tuesday is this — $434,841.
That was the average salary due each of the city’s five police captains based on a flawed contract with the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association approved two years ago. The problem with the contract, apart from its eye-popping pay scale, was the fact city officials who signed off on it, including former Mayor Stephen Zanni and members of the City Council at the time, Kannan among them, said they didn’t understand its ramifications.
That’s both a symbol of Methuen’s history of financial problems and the perilous politics in which they took root. As mayor, Jajuga has done yeoman’s work to right the fiscal ship. Voters must choose wisely as they pick someone to take over where he leaves off. We believe that person is Perry.
An executive at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Perry would be singularly focused on putting the city on the right fiscal course — which should come as a breath of fresh air to taxpayers. The planning he describes, and the value he places on integrity and transparency, should be welcomed by all of the city’s residents.
Perry is smart and capable. His biggest challenge is a lack of political experience — though that, in turn, is one of his greatest strengths. He will approach the job and the city’s myriad issues with fresh eyes. While his opponent has an admirable record of service to the community, she is politically entrenched and ethically encumbered by familial ties to the municipal payroll.
The outsider’s perspective, brought by an effective executive, sets Perry apart.
We endorse Neil Perry to be Methuen's next mayor.