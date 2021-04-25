The powers-that-be at Hockey Canada, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the province of Nova Scotia are taking some well-deserved flak for conspiring to put the kibosh on the premier event in women’s ice hockey, flummoxing players and frustrating fans of the game around the globe.
Provincial officials canceled the event last week — one day before 10 teams were set to arrive for a tournament scheduled to begin May 6. According to ESPN, officials cited rising COVID-19 numbers — more than two dozen reported in Nova Scotia last Wednesday alone.
Hockey Canada, playing host to the event held annually except in Olympic years, had no backup venue ready. Neither did the international federation. That left scores of players who’d been isolating and testing for COVID-19 in preparation for a trip to Halifax and Truro — where they would’ve been subjected to another eight-day quarantine — all dressed up with no place to go.
Those on the roster but not playing include North Reading’s Alex Carpenter and former Merrimack College assistant coach Kacey Bellamy.
A number of players expressing their disappointment with a tournament canceled for the second straight year noted the men’s side of the sport hasn’t had the same luck. The U20 world juniors was held in Edmonton back in December, and the U18 boys tournament is scheduled this week in Texas.
“Without pointing a finger and placing blame — because we can’t really compare our tournament location to any other tournament, every government has their own guidelines, so I definitely want to make that clear — but I just feel like it’s very hard not to look at it from a gender standpoint because it seems like a little bit of a trend,” Canadian forward Sarah Nurse told the CBC.
U.S. team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield was more blunt, telling ESPN “women’s hockey, once again, deserves better.”
Schofield described the Women’s World Championships as the sport’s Stanley Cup and called the decision “devastating.” The U.S. team has won the tournament the last five years it was held. “It’s difficult in this situation, knowing the outcome could have been different if decisions were made earlier,” she said.
And while it’s somewhat encouraging that Hockey Canada and the international federation are considering alternative sites for a tournament later this year, it remains to be seen if every player ready to take the ice this week will be available. As Schofield noted, many don’t make money from the sport and blocked out a month away from work, school and their families in order to participate.
Once a new venue and dates are announced, for some players, it could be too little too late.
To be sure, there were some bad omens about the practicalities of holding a hockey tournament without creating a super-spreader event, particularly in a country that has been beating back a recent COVID-19 bloom, as Canada has.
The National Women’s Hockey League, playing a shortened season in a “bubble” in northern New York in February, canceled events early amid a COVID-19 outbreak. It's finally held its last remaining games, including a championship, in late March in Boston. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, a competing organization, recently postponed its showcase games due to COVID-19.
And the head coach of the U.S. women’s national team, Salisbury’s Bob Corkum, recently stepped aside amid concerns about COVID-19.
“I was not comfortable with the protocols,” he told The Associated Press, without elaborating. He added that the team “will not miss a beat, they’re in great hands.” A week later, the entire tournament was on ice.
That's a sad outcome for a sport that, despite a long history and many great players, still scrapes for the recognition and following it deserves. While one looks forward to a rescheduled tournament, we’ll never know how much was missed and what might’ve been because the people in charge didn’t have the foresight to have a backup plan in the middle of a pandemic.