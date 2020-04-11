What a great weekend to be outside.
If you didn’t see the sun yesterday and get a chance to take a few deep breaths of New England spring, today is the day to do it.
Social distancing has slapped restraints on all of us. But, for most, there’s plenty of opportunity to take a walk around the block, clean out the flowerbeds, toss a baseball in the yard, or spend some time getting reacquainted with your deck or stoop, perhaps with a beverage in hand.
Failing any of these, open a few windows.
The national emergency around us is piling on layers of anxiety — about our health, the well-being of families and friends, the jobs we’re still lucky enough to have if we’re not collecting unemployment, and paying the bills in general, never mind the indefinite sense of when and how all of this will end.
Sunshine cannot cure these worries. But it can soften them, if for just a few minutes.
It’s important medicine that too many of us seem to be missing these days.
A MassINC/Blue Cross Blue Shield poll conducted between March 30 and April 5 pointed to worrisome changes in our routines in these times of coronavirus.
Forty-six percent of those who answered the survey said they are spending less time outside, while just 1 in 5 report spending more time outside.
A little more than one-third of those who responded to the survey say they’re exercising less, reports MassINC’s CommonWealth Magazine, while 1 in 5 reported exercising more.
Not that it’s any surprise in light of what’s happening around us. Schools are closed, YMCAs and gyms are locked tight. By order of the governors of both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, none of us is to gather with more than nine other people lest we give the virus a human pathway to spread.
So, it’s been weeks since we’ve gone to our spin, boxing, Zumba or Pilates classes, at least in person. And moving along with the instructor on the TV or computer screen is a poor substitute that many of us clearly would prefer to just skip.
This all contributes, or at least relates, to yet another set of problems.
“With all the upheaval, mental health issues are also on the rise,” reports CommonWealth. “The combination of upheaval and the relentless drumbeat of negative news stories has left 1 in 3 residents saying they are feeling more sad and depressed before the crisis began. These feelings are still more common among those who have lost a job (47% more sad and depressed) or lost wages (42%).”
The isolation of a new world in which humans, hard-wired to act in groups, are not acting in groups, is not helping matters much either.
There is one small thing you can do to lift your spirits.
How coincidental in this season of renewal, rebirth, freedom and hope — celebrated by Jews in the ongoing Passover holiday, and by Christians today with Easter — that we’ve gotten such a beautiful weekend in New England.
Let’s all find some time to go outside and enjoy it (although not getting too close together).
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a national hotline that provides counseling to those suffering emotional distress related to disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24 hours per day, every day of the year. Call 800-985-5990, or visit the website www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-hotline
The Samaritans also offer services 24 hours per day, every day of the year, to those in crisis or who may feel overwhelmed during this time. Call or text 877-870-4673, or visit the website samaritanshope.org