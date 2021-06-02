Memorial Day ceremonies in most area communities marked the first time residents have come together in any numbers since the mask mandate was dropped by Gov. Charlie Baker, for people who had been fully vaccinated.
It was refreshing for many people to look around and see familiar faces, most of them unfettered by the masks to which we've all grown so accustomed for more than a year.
Even with restrictions lifted, the traditional Memorial Day services honoring members of the armed forces who gave their lives for our country have seen a dwindling number of people taking part.
This trend is likely driven by a couple of factors: The number of veterans still alive from earlier wars is dwindling, of course, with only about 300,000 World War II veterans estimated to be living in the U.S. today. Equally significant, as Air Force veteran William Shuttleworth noted in his speech at Newburyport's Memorial Day ceremony Monday, is the lower number of people who have joined the service each year since the end of the Vietnam War, and the end of the military draft. Shuttleworth estimated just 6% of Massachusetts residents alive today are veterans, and those numbers are bolstered because of the number of men and women who enlisted during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
If there is a positive element to this lower number of people serving in the military it could be the lack of large-scale conflicts that brought millions of people into uniform in the last century. But the end of the draft in 1973 and the long-term conflicts in the Middle East have placed an immense burden on a smaller number of Americans who enlisted to serve their country. Those service members often were deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan over the course of the last two decades since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
This shrinking number of Americans volunteering to serve in uniform also has paralleled lower levels of volunteerism for the greater good in many places. That's not to say people don't join civic groups and make individual efforts to improve our lot as a society. But the importance of service to country and our neighbors has lost much of the focus ingrained in previous generations, in large part because of military service.
It should not take another war to sound an alarm for the need to public service. We can only hope some of the youngsters in the small crowds this Memorial Day – including the Scouts who led the Pledge of Allegiance and the children perched on the shoulders of parents – will hear that call to serve their communities and their country, in whatever form, and take the challenge as they grow up.