With Kassandra Gove's scheduled swearing in last night (Jan. 2) as Amesbury's first female mayor – and, at age 34 the youngest person to hold that office – she joined several other women who hold the corner offices of city halls in our region.
In Newburyport, Donna Holaday has served as mayor since her election in 2009, after her work as a city councilor. Kim Driscoll began as mayor of Salem in 2005 after working as deputy city manager of Chelsea. Sefatia Romeo Theken took over as mayor of Gloucester in 2015 after more than a decade on the Gloucester City Council. And, in Greater Boston, women serve as mayors in the cities of Newton (Ruthanne Fuller), Medford (Stephanie Burke), Melrose (Gail Infurna) and Waltham (Jeannette McCarthy).
Voters in the Bay State's newest city, Framingham, elected Yvonne Spicer, an African-American woman, as their first mayor in 2017.
Women also serve as mayors in the western Massachusetts cities of Greenfield (Roxann Wedegartner), Easthampton (Nicole LaChapelle) and Pittsfield (Linda Tyer).
And, although it's an appointed, rather than elected position, Eileen Donoghue serves as city manager of Lowell.
In Massachusetts, women hold three of the five constitutional offices (Attorney General Maura Healey, Auditor Suzanne Bump and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg), the lieutenant governor's office (Karyn Polito), one of two U.S. Senate seats (Elizabeth Warren) and three of the nine congressional seats, with Lori Trahan, Ayanne Pressley and Katherine Clark.
Women serve on city councils, select boards, school committees and countless other boards, committees and commissions across New England, of course.
But as this new year begins, it's worth noting that 100 years ago, women didn't even have the right to vote in America, much less be elected mayor or to any other position in government.
The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920.